Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized

(hennemusic) As Ozzy Osbourne remains in a Los Angeles hospital battling complications from the flu, his wife and manager Sharon shared an update on the legendary rocker's progress on Tuesday.

"He's doing good. He's breathing on his own," revealed Sharon on her return to the daytime show, "The Talk", after spending the past week monitoring her husband's health care. "He's overcome by the response he's had."

Following the broadcast, Osbourne also tweeted a message of thanks to fans and friends. "Thank you to everyone for all your get well messages and support for Ozzy," wrote Sharon. "We are overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone's thoughtfulness."

The 70-year-old singer was admitted to hospital last week on doctor's orders in an effort to speed up his recovery after he was diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





