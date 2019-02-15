Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced that he will be releasing a very special limited edition box set version of his "Egypt Station" album on May 10th.

Only 3000 copies of "Egypt Station Traveller's Edition" will be produced and will be presented in a individually numbered vintage style suitcase, which will include exclusive bonus material.

The one-time only pressing will include the chart topping album, along with previously unreleased songs, rarities and performance footage hidden inside. Find more details below:

The Egypt Station Traveller's Edition audio and video content include:

Limited Edition Concertina Tri-Fold Deluxe 180G Vinyl Double Black Disc Pressing of Egypt Station

Exclusive Limited Edition Bonus 180G Vinyl Pressing of Egypt Station II in "Night Scene" blue, featuring three previously unreleased tracks - "Frank Sinatra's Party," "Sixty Second Street" and extended cut of Egypt Station single "Who Cares" - as well as four live performances of Egypt Station tracks taken from Abbey Road, The Cavern Club, LIPA, and Paul's iconic performance at Grand Central Station

Limited Edition Egypt Station Concertina CD

Exclusive Limited Edition collector's Egypt Station Blue Cassette

HD Audio of all tracks upon shipment

Additional rare performance footage hidden inside

The special features of the Box Set include:

Luxury vintage-style embossed Egypt Station artwork suitcase

An exclusive copy of a handwritten note from Paul

Fold out, vintage-style Egypt Station illustrated map suitable for framing

Travel memorabilia including "travel itinerary," postcards, baggage tickets and first class ticket

Egypt Station luggage stickers

Travel journal featuring copies of Paul's handwritten lyrics

Two Egypt Station lithographs of Paul's paintings

500+ piece jigsaw puzzle

Egypt Station playing cards

And additional hidden surprises and rarities





Related Stories

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film

Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Paul McCartney And Wings Expanding Albums For Reissue

Paul McCartney Releases 'Come On To Me' Video

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

More Paul McCartney News

Share this article



