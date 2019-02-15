|
Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release
02-15-2019
Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced that he will be releasing a very special limited edition box set version of his "Egypt Station" album on May 10th.
Only 3000 copies of "Egypt Station Traveller's Edition" will be produced and will be presented in a individually numbered vintage style suitcase, which will include exclusive bonus material.
The one-time only pressing will include the chart topping album, along with previously unreleased songs, rarities and performance footage hidden inside. Find more details below:
The Egypt Station Traveller's Edition audio and video content include:
Exclusive Limited Edition Bonus 180G Vinyl Pressing of Egypt Station II in "Night Scene" blue, featuring three previously unreleased tracks - "Frank Sinatra's Party," "Sixty Second Street" and extended cut of Egypt Station single "Who Cares" - as well as four live performances of Egypt Station tracks taken from Abbey Road, The Cavern Club, LIPA, and Paul's iconic performance at Grand Central Station
Limited Edition Egypt Station Concertina CD
Exclusive Limited Edition collector's Egypt Station Blue Cassette
HD Audio of all tracks upon shipment
Additional rare performance footage hidden inside
The special features of the Box Set include:
An exclusive copy of a handwritten note from Paul
Fold out, vintage-style Egypt Station illustrated map suitable for framing
Travel memorabilia including "travel itinerary," postcards, baggage tickets and first class ticket
Egypt Station luggage stickers
Travel journal featuring copies of Paul's handwritten lyrics
Two Egypt Station lithographs of Paul's paintings
500+ piece jigsaw puzzle
Egypt Station playing cards
And additional hidden surprises and rarities
