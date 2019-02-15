News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

02-15-2019
Paul McCartney

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced that he will be releasing a very special limited edition box set version of his "Egypt Station" album on May 10th.

Only 3000 copies of "Egypt Station Traveller's Edition" will be produced and will be presented in a individually numbered vintage style suitcase, which will include exclusive bonus material.

The one-time only pressing will include the chart topping album, along with previously unreleased songs, rarities and performance footage hidden inside. Find more details below:

The Egypt Station Traveller's Edition audio and video content include:
Limited Edition Concertina Tri-Fold Deluxe 180G Vinyl Double Black Disc Pressing of Egypt Station

Exclusive Limited Edition Bonus 180G Vinyl Pressing of Egypt Station II in "Night Scene" blue, featuring three previously unreleased tracks - "Frank Sinatra's Party," "Sixty Second Street" and extended cut of Egypt Station single "Who Cares" - as well as four live performances of Egypt Station tracks taken from Abbey Road, The Cavern Club, LIPA, and Paul's iconic performance at Grand Central Station

Limited Edition Egypt Station Concertina CD

Exclusive Limited Edition collector's Egypt Station Blue Cassette

HD Audio of all tracks upon shipment

Additional rare performance footage hidden inside

The special features of the Box Set include:
Luxury vintage-style embossed Egypt Station artwork suitcase

An exclusive copy of a handwritten note from Paul

Fold out, vintage-style Egypt Station illustrated map suitable for framing

Travel memorabilia including "travel itinerary," postcards, baggage tickets and first class ticket

Egypt Station luggage stickers

Travel journal featuring copies of Paul's handwritten lyrics

Two Egypt Station lithographs of Paul's paintings

500+ piece jigsaw puzzle

Egypt Station playing cards

And additional hidden surprises and rarities


Related Stories


Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film

Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Paul McCartney And Wings Expanding Albums For Reissue

Paul McCartney Releases 'Come On To Me' Video

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

More Paul McCartney News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon- Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release- From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU- Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub- more

Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon

Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release

From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years

Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Scorpions Hit New Milestone As They Plot Next Album

Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video

Whitesnake Release New Video And Confirm Album Details

Indestructible Noise Command Reveal 'First Go Rek' Video

Tank Recruit Dani Filth and Tom Angelripper For New Album

The Apollo Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Singled Out: The Three Tremors' Bullets For The Damned

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU

Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.