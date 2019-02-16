|
Zakk Wylde Added To Experience Hendrix Tour
Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde has announced that he will be taking part in this year's Experience Hendrix Tour.
Wylde has signed on to play select dates on the all-star tribute to rock legend Jimi Hendrix including the opening night of the trek on March 3rd in Pompano Beach, FL.
He will be making additional appearances at the tour's stops in Melbourne, Clearwater, Atlanta, Nashville, Huntsville, Chattanooga, Raleigh, Charlotte, Knoxville, Cincinnati, Louisville, Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit.
He had this to say, "Hendrix you can pick out from a mile away. His sound, his execution - he was about as unique as it gets. I'm a fan of all the guys on the tour. I'm just excited to get out there and hang around the whole thing. Just watching them play and jammin' with them - it's gonna be insane."
2019 Experience Hendrix Tour
