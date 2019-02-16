Zakk Wylde Added To Experience Hendrix Tour

Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde has announced that he will be taking part in this year's Experience Hendrix Tour.

Wylde has signed on to play select dates on the all-star tribute to rock legend Jimi Hendrix including the opening night of the trek on March 3rd in Pompano Beach, FL.

He will be making additional appearances at the tour's stops in Melbourne, Clearwater, Atlanta, Nashville, Huntsville, Chattanooga, Raleigh, Charlotte, Knoxville, Cincinnati, Louisville, Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit.

He had this to say, "Hendrix you can pick out from a mile away. His sound, his execution - he was about as unique as it gets. I'm a fan of all the guys on the tour. I'm just excited to get out there and hang around the whole thing. Just watching them play and jammin' with them - it's gonna be insane."

2019 Experience Hendrix Tour

Mar 3 Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater*

Mar 4 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall*

Mar 5 Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts*

Mar 6 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Mar 8 North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Mar 9 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre-Atlanta*

Mar 10 Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center*

Mar 11 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center*

Mar 12 Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theater*

Mar 14 Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts*

Mar 15 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium*

Mar 16 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre*

Mar 17 Cincinnati, OH - The Taft Theatre*

Mar 19 Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre*

Mar 20 Madison, WI - Overture Center for the Arts*

Mar 21 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater*

Mar 22 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre*

Mar 23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre*

Mar 24 Charleston, WV - The Clay Center

Mar 26 Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Mar 27 Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Mar 28 Westbury, NY - Theatre At Westbury

Mar 29 Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Mar 30 Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Casino

Apr 1 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre for the Performing Arts

Apr 2 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Apr 3 Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Apr 4 Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Apr 5 New Bedford, MA - Zeiterion Performing Arts Center

Apr 6 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

*dates with Zakk Wylde





