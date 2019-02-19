|
Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Cancel Tour Legs
02-19-2019
Ozzy Osbourne announced on Tuesday morning that he has been forced to cancel the Australia, New Zealand and Japan legs of his final world tour.
The legendary Black Sabbath had previously postponed the UK and European leg of his "No More Tours 2" n doctors' orders after he was hospitalized.
"His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel."
