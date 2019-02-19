News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Cancel Tour Legs

02-19-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne announced on Tuesday morning that he has been forced to cancel the Australia, New Zealand and Japan legs of his final world tour.

The legendary Black Sabbath had previously postponed the UK and European leg of his "No More Tours 2" n doctors' orders after he was hospitalized.

His wife and manager Sharon had this to say, "Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part.

"His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel."


