Sammy Hagar, Billy Gibbons Lead Guest On Paul Shaffer's New Show

Former David Letterman TV bandleader Paul Shaffer has announced that he will be hosting an all-new interview series Paul Shaffer Plus One. AXS TV sent over the following details:

The program will debut in an hour-long format on SiriusXM and on AXS TV in a half-hour format debuting Sunday nights in primetime this summer.

Paul Shaffer Plus One finds the multi-talented musician sitting down for candid in-depth conversations with his close friends and fellow music icons, as they discuss their careers, influences, and experiences. Shot in a recording studio setting and with Paul at the piano, when talking about the genesis of a particular song, Paul may initiate a brief impromptu performance.

Featured guests include music legends such as popular rocker Sammy Hagar, The Hollies' and CSN's Graham Nash, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, blues trailblazer Buddy Guy, and Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen, among many others. As Shaffer memorably portrayed the hapless record company promotion man Artie Fufkin in This Is Spinal Tap, appropriately also guesting on the series is Tap bassist Derek Smalls ( Harry Shearer).

"In this show I get to go one-on-one with all my favorite recording artists. We talk mainly music and if the topic turns to a specific tune, we demonstrate in song. It's a dream come true," said Shaffer.





Related Stories

Bill Murray And Paul Shaffer Release Animated Happy Street Video

More Paul Shaffer News

Share this article



