Violent Femmes And X Announce Spring Tour
02-20-2019
Violent Femmes and the legendary punk band X have announced that they will be joining forces for a nine date U.S. coheadlining tour later this year.
The trek is scheduled to get underway on May 5th at Humphrey's in San Diego, CA and will be wrapping up on May 17th at The Pageant in St. Louis, Mo.
The tour will also include an appearance at KAABOO Texas in Arlington on May 11th. The event will also feature The Killers, Kid Rock, Sting, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Avett Brothers and more.
Violent Femmes Tour Dates
# - with X
