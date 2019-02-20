Violent Femmes And X Announce Spring Tour

Violent Femmes and the legendary punk band X have announced that they will be joining forces for a nine date U.S. coheadlining tour later this year.

The trek is scheduled to get underway on May 5th at Humphrey's in San Diego, CA and will be wrapping up on May 17th at The Pageant in St. Louis, Mo.

The tour will also include an appearance at KAABOO Texas in Arlington on May 11th. The event will also feature The Killers, Kid Rock, Sting, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Avett Brothers and more.

Violent Femmes Tour Dates

5/3 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

5/4 - BeachLife - Redondo Beach, CA

5/5 - Humphrey's - San Diego, CA #

5/7 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ #

5/9 - Moody Theater / ACL Live - Austin, TX #

5/10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX #

5/11 - KAABOO Texas - Arlington, TX #

5/13 - Aztec Center - San Antonio, TX #

5/14 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK #

5/16 - Graceland - Memphis, TN #

5/17 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO #

5/18 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

# - with X





