Adrenaline Mob's Mike Orlando Releases 'Burn' Video

Adrenaline Mob star Mike Orlando has released a music video for the track "Burn". The song comes from his recently released Sonic Stomp DVD. We were sent the following details:

The new Sonic Stomp DVD features Aquiles Priester, Tony McAlpine, Wasp, Hangar, Noturnall), Junior Carelli (Shaman, Noturnall) on Keyboards, and Fernando Quesada (Shaman, Noturnall) on Bass.

The 'Live In Studio' performance was filmed & tracked at Thiago Bianchi's Fusao Studios in Cotia, Brazil while Mike was on tour in South America performing with Sonic Stomp & Noturnall.

The DVD was mixed & mastered by Mike Orlando at his own Sonic Stomp Studios & filmed by Foggy Filmes Inc. The 13 tracks showcase the collaboration of the Adrenaline Mob guitarist alongside some of Brazil's finest musicians in Priester, Carelli, and Quesada.

In addition to the DVD's full band performances, Mike also performs a selection of his Sonic Stomp tracks solo getting an up close & personal look into each & every note played! Other guests on pre-recorded tracks include AJ Pero (Twisted Sister, Adrenaline Mob), John Macaluso (TNT, Yngwie Malmsteen, James Labrie, Symphony X, Ark), Steve Tobin (Pete Steele's Carnivore, Dust to Dust). Watch the video here





Related Stories

More Mike Orlando News

Share this article



