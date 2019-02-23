News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Silvertung's Done My Best

02-23-2019
Silvertung

Silvertung just released their brand new album "(But, At What Cost??!) and to celebrate we asked frontman Speed to tell us about the song "Done My Best". Here is the story:

"Done My Best" was the first song we wrote for the new album But, At What Cost. It started with a riff that Codey was jamming on in rehearsal. It had a fresh feel and was the track that drove the rest of the writing process.

I remember when it came time to start recording "Done My Best". After a long day in the studio, I had a lyric that was stuck in my head "Open your eyes to another surprise, something that don't exist, common sense is all but dead."

After the session, I was driving home, different lyrics started running through my head. I pulled into a park and ride and sat in my truck writing for the next few hours. The lyrics were all over the place, so I had to sift through the lyrics and try and make sense of it all.

"Done My Best" is about how we all have idiot tendencies. Some days I feel like we have lost the common sense side of life... maybe it's just me. It's tough not to let the world around us make decisions for us, but in the end, we all must do our best to treat each other with love and respect... So, we can make it through another day.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Silvertung's Done My Best

More Silvertung News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals 1st Song From Solo Album- Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release- Monkees' Peter Tork Dead At 77- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Album Talks- Rush Star Guests On New Song Streaming Online- Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Trust Fund Baby' Video- more

Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement- Chester Bennington Was Excited To Scream Again With Morton- Motley Crue Reveal Official Trailer For The Dirt- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band

Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Playlist Program

Foreigner Share Video Of 1978 Classic Song Performance

Mike & The Mechanics Stream Out Of The Blue Title Song

Singled Out: Silvertung's Done My Best

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album

Eddie Van Halen Marks Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release

The Monkees' Peter Tork Dead At 77

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Illness

Motley Crue Release Video For New Song 'The Dirt'

Judas Priest To Replace Ozzy Osbourne At Music Festival

Journey Share Live Video For Classic Hit

Singled Out: Ghost Iris' The Devil's Plaything

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.