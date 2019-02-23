Singled Out: Silvertung's Done My Best Silvertung just released their brand new album "(But, At What Cost??!) and to celebrate we asked frontman Speed to tell us about the song "Done My Best". Here is the story: "Done My Best" was the first song we wrote for the new album But, At What Cost. It started with a riff that Codey was jamming on in rehearsal. It had a fresh feel and was the track that drove the rest of the writing process. I remember when it came time to start recording "Done My Best". After a long day in the studio, I had a lyric that was stuck in my head "Open your eyes to another surprise, something that don't exist, common sense is all but dead." After the session, I was driving home, different lyrics started running through my head. I pulled into a park and ride and sat in my truck writing for the next few hours. The lyrics were all over the place, so I had to sift through the lyrics and try and make sense of it all. "Done My Best" is about how we all have idiot tendencies. Some days I feel like we have lost the common sense side of life... maybe it's just me. It's tough not to let the world around us make decisions for us, but in the end, we all must do our best to treat each other with love and respect... So, we can make it through another day. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

