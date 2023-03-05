Silvertung Return With 'Integrity' Video

Single art

(Chipster) Silvertung have shared a music video for their brand new single, "Integrity", the first new track from the band in over two years. Chipster sent over the following details:

Mid-Atlantic rock band Silvertung is back! Following a two-year hiatus of uncertainty, they were left with the most important decision of their music career... shut down or face the adversity they've been dealt.



"Giving up was NOT an option," asserts lead vocalist, Speed Vincent. After experiencing the world-changing effects of the pandemic, he reformed Silvertung with all new members and a reinvented sound.



Injecting new styles and ideas, Silvertung is setting their own pace and rules within the quartet's musicianship. Their newest single "INTEGRITY" is an unrelenting sonic message with intense, hard-hitting beats, aggressive guitar riffs and confident, demanding statements like "Hope you see the light, before the light becomes your enemy." Unified with infectious melodies, fierce screaming vocals, and harmonies, firing up a massive, uplifting chorus. Mastering the elusive balance between surprising new elements, without deviating from the empowering motivation the band is known for.



"Integrity" reveals the fortitude to fight through and stand on your own after dominating the fears of emotional and physical abuse, and the anger of being used.



This track was produced by Steven Wright at Wright Way Studios and Silvertung. Mastered by Tony Eichler at Goldtone MasterWorks, LLC



Fresh off a 32-day tour in 16 states throughout the mid-west, "Integrity" is Silvertung's first release in 2023. "The band has more new music, videos, and touring coming this year," says Vincent. "Not only is Silvertung back, we're just getting started!"



Catch Silvertung on tour following the "Integrity" release and festivals, including Rock Fest 2023, Featuring SlipKnot, Pantera, Godsmack, Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, 10 Years, among others.



"We are excited about our upcoming tours," says Speed, "plus playing festivals. We're eager to get back on the road and meet you all!" The accompanying video for "Integrity" gives a glimpse into the band's energetic live performance.



THE BLACK AND BLUE TOUR:

3/2 - Kent, OH @ The Outpost Concert Club

3/3 - Danville, KY @ The Nook

3/4 - Janesville, WI @ The Back Bar

3/5 - Springfield, Mo @ Outland Ballroom

3/8 - Lombard, IL @ Brauer House Lombard

3/9 - Chippewa Falls, WI @ Joel's 4 Corners

3/10 - Mankato, MN @ The What's Up Lounge

3/11 - Kansasville, WI @ Live at 1175

4/28 - Baltimore, Md @ Zen West

4/29 - Frenchtown, NJ @ Artie's Bar and Grill

4/30 - Mt Holy, NJ @ Union Firehouse

Festival appearances:

6/9 - Unity, WI @ Monster Hall Music Festival

7/15 - Cadott, WI @ Rockfest 2023

8/12 - Jones, MI @ Summerfest 2023

Related Stories

More Silvertung News