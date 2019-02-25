News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Blessthefall Drop Capsize From Tour Amid Allegations

02-25-2019
Blessthefall

Blessthefall have announced that they have dropped Capsize from their upcoming North American spring headline tour after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against the support band.

An allegation surfaced last week against guitarist Nick Lopez where a young woman shared that she felt pressure to engage sexually with him and the band quickly removed him from their lineup. Lopez said the following, "Last year, I had what I thought at the time was a consensual interaction with a woman, until I heard last night that she felt I had pressured her into sex. At first, I felt confused, because every interaction we had after the fact felt normal. After processing for a moment, I understand that it is not my place to judge whether or not she felt pressured, and if there is any doubt in her mind then I must taker her at her word."

Allegations against at least one other member surfaced via social media a short time later, according to Lambgoat and on Saturday Blessthefall tweeted "Due to recent news, Capsize will no longer be joining us on our spring tour."

The trek will still include Slaves, Glass Houses and an as-yet-unannounced special guest. The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Tucson, AZ at Club XS.

Blessthefall frontman Beau Bokan had this to say in the original announcement, "We're excited to go out with some awesome support bands and hit a lot of cities we don't normally play.

"It's going to be hot and sweaty smaller clubs - just like the old days. This will be our last tour for quite a while, some come out and party with us."

Blessthefall Tour Dates:
5/10 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
5/11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
5/12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
5/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street OKC
5/15 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
5/16 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
5/17 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
5/18 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
5/19 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
5/21 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
5/22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5/23 - Amityville, NY - Revolution
5/24 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
5/25 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
5/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
5/28 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
5/29 - Indianapolis, IN - Citadel Music Hall
5/30 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
5/31 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre
6/1 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
6/2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
6/4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
6/5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
6/7 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
6/8 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
6/9 - San Diego, CA - SOMA


Related Stories


Blessthefall Drop Capsize From Tour Amid Allegations

Blessthefall Losing Founding Member Following Tour

Blessthefall Release 'Sleepless In Phoenix' Video

Blessthefall Refuse 'Handouts' After Being Robbed On Tour

More Blessthefall News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals 1st Song From Solo Album- Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release- Monkees' Peter Tork Dead At 77- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

Blessthefall Drop Capsize From Tour Amid Allegations

All That Remains Singer Not A Fan Of Oli Herbert's Widow

AC/DC's Angus Young Celebrated With Limited Edition Rock Iconz

George Strait Announce Two New Arena Concerts

Origin Announces New Anniversary Album

Reissue Of 1975 Performance Presented By Paul and Linda McCartney Coming

Singled Out: Dearling's Silver And Gold

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion

Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour

Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD

Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.