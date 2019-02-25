Blessthefall Drop Capsize From Tour Amid Allegations Blessthefall have announced that they have dropped Capsize from their upcoming North American spring headline tour after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against the support band. An allegation surfaced last week against guitarist Nick Lopez where a young woman shared that she felt pressure to engage sexually with him and the band quickly removed him from their lineup. Lopez said the following, "Last year, I had what I thought at the time was a consensual interaction with a woman, until I heard last night that she felt I had pressured her into sex. At first, I felt confused, because every interaction we had after the fact felt normal. After processing for a moment, I understand that it is not my place to judge whether or not she felt pressured, and if there is any doubt in her mind then I must taker her at her word." Allegations against at least one other member surfaced via social media a short time later, according to Lambgoat and on Saturday Blessthefall tweeted "Due to recent news, Capsize will no longer be joining us on our spring tour." The trek will still include Slaves, Glass Houses and an as-yet-unannounced special guest. The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Tucson, AZ at Club XS. Blessthefall frontman Beau Bokan had this to say in the original announcement, "We're excited to go out with some awesome support bands and hit a lot of cities we don't normally play. "It's going to be hot and sweaty smaller clubs - just like the old days. This will be our last tour for quite a while, some come out and party with us." Blessthefall Tour Dates:

5/10 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

5/11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

5/12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

5/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street OKC

5/15 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

5/16 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

5/17 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

5/18 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

5/19 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

5/21 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

5/22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5/23 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

5/24 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

5/25 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

5/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

5/28 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

5/29 - Indianapolis, IN - Citadel Music Hall

5/30 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/31 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre

6/1 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6/2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

6/4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

6/5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

6/7 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6/8 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

6/9 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

