Singled Out: Dearling's Silver And Gold Dearling just released their new EP "Silver and Gold" and to celebrate we asked Rachel James to tell us about the title song. Here is the story: I'm a firm believer that we have forgotten the Biblical principal of taking care of widows and orphans. We have forgotten how to really take care of children in general. My son has been diagnosed with ADHD and the process of helping him through school has been horrendous. He doesn't fit the normal mold for that diagnoses but he also doesn't always fit the normal mold for our schooling systems. He faces that every day he goes to school. What I know to be true about him is that he is brilliant. He has a beautiful soul. His mind works too quickly for his mouth or handwriting. He has the kindest spirit, and I know his future is completely beautiful. People don't believe in him the way they should. But his stepdad and his grandpa join me in this belief. The time they spend with him builds him up, scatters his sadness, and deepens his understanding of the world. It's the time spent in love that has made all the difference. This is the stuff that is precious. It's life-changing and it's something we can all do. I loved the concept of treating love like we treat silver and gold. Our goodness to each other is the treasure that makes this world just a little easier to live in. My son's story is one of just two that I get to tell in "Silver and Gold." The other is about a widow who is just looking to ease her loneliness. I'm always surprised at how the small acts of goodness make a difference. Putting down a cell phone, giving an extra smile, having a real conversation and really listening, giving extra money and time in small increments, all of this creates a ripple that reaches far beyond what we initially see. There is story after story like this out there in the world. I believe part of our purpose is to save each other. I love when a song comes to me that is part of that purpose. We aren't meant to wait on God to act out our purpose for us. We create our world too. We have hands and feet and mouths and hearts for a reason. We are meant to use them. Here are the lyrics. Silver and Gold She's just a broken-hearted

Lost forgotten, widow from the war

Tried hard to love, tried hard to fight

Tried everything worth trying for



And she's been waiting on angels

Asking God if He can see her in Hell

And what she would pay for someone to stay and just sit and pray There's no halo

No white glow

Just another human hand No riches

No power

Just another good man Sometimes miracles

Are just physical

People warming up the cold

Treating love like silver and gold He's just a priceless little boy

Who don't know what he's doing wrong

Got every coach and every teacher

Telling him he don't belong And his grandpa knows the feeling

How it hurts and how to never give in

So he takes the time to talk it out and save a boy's life Treasures worth storing up

Love is just like diamonds when things get rough

The power of a word kindly spent

Could make any stranger like a friend Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

