Singled Out: Dearling's Silver And Gold

02-25-2019
Dearling

Dearling just released their new EP "Silver and Gold" and to celebrate we asked Rachel James to tell us about the title song. Here is the story:

I'm a firm believer that we have forgotten the Biblical principal of taking care of widows and orphans. We have forgotten how to really take care of children in general. My son has been diagnosed with ADHD and the process of helping him through school has been horrendous. He doesn't fit the normal mold for that diagnoses but he also doesn't always fit the normal mold for our schooling systems. He faces that every day he goes to school. What I know to be true about him is that he is brilliant. He has a beautiful soul. His mind works too quickly for his mouth or handwriting. He has the kindest spirit, and I know his future is completely beautiful. People don't believe in him the way they should. But his stepdad and his grandpa join me in this belief. The time they spend with him builds him up, scatters his sadness, and deepens his understanding of the world. It's the time spent in love that has made all the difference. This is the stuff that is precious. It's life-changing and it's something we can all do. I loved the concept of treating love like we treat silver and gold. Our goodness to each other is the treasure that makes this world just a little easier to live in.

My son's story is one of just two that I get to tell in "Silver and Gold." The other is about a widow who is just looking to ease her loneliness. I'm always surprised at how the small acts of goodness make a difference. Putting down a cell phone, giving an extra smile, having a real conversation and really listening, giving extra money and time in small increments, all of this creates a ripple that reaches far beyond what we initially see. There is story after story like this out there in the world. I believe part of our purpose is to save each other. I love when a song comes to me that is part of that purpose. We aren't meant to wait on God to act out our purpose for us. We create our world too. We have hands and feet and mouths and hearts for a reason. We are meant to use them.

Here are the lyrics.

Silver and Gold

She's just a broken-hearted
Lost forgotten, widow from the war
Tried hard to love, tried hard to fight
Tried everything worth trying for

And she's been waiting on angels
Asking God if He can see her in Hell
And what she would pay for someone to stay and just sit and pray

There's no halo
No white glow
Just another human hand

No riches
No power
Just another good man

Sometimes miracles
Are just physical
People warming up the cold
Treating love like silver and gold

He's just a priceless little boy
Who don't know what he's doing wrong
Got every coach and every teacher
Telling him he don't belong

And his grandpa knows the feeling
How it hurts and how to never give in
So he takes the time to talk it out and save a boy's life

Treasures worth storing up
Love is just like diamonds when things get rough
The power of a word kindly spent
Could make any stranger like a friend

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


