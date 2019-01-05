News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman 2018 In Review

01-05-2019
Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman was a top 18 story of November 2018: Neil Diamond is streaming a previously unreleased track called "The Ballad Of Saving Silverman", which will be including in his forthcoming 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition.

The new 6 CD and 115 track collection is set to hit stores on November 30th. We were sent these details about the song: "Though Diamond appeared in the 2001 comedy Saving Silverman, which is about fervent Diamond fans who try to keep their buddy from marrying the wrong woman, he never let on that he had written the perfect theme to the movie. The catchy tune sums up the film and even includes a spoken-word bridge."

Neil had this to say, "I didn't ask anybody about it or tell anybody about it, but I wrote this song while we were doing the movie. I liked it a lot, but I thought maybe [the movie] needed a little something from the heart, rather than being clever."

The film ended up featuring "I Believe in Happy Endings," written specifically for the film, as well as the classics "Cherry, Cherry," "Hello Again" and "Holly Holy."

Diamond later played the song for director Dennis Dugan after the film's release, who said he would have likely used the song if he'd known about it, "but it was already too late," Diamond says, "and I just kept it in my drawer for safekeeping until now." Listen here.


Related Stories


Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman 2018 In Review

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis 2018 In Review

Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis

Neil Diamond Marking 50th Anniversary with 50-Song Release and Tour

More Neil Diamond News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- more 2018 in review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig 2018 In Review

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows 2018 In Review

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.