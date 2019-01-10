Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

(hennemusic) A new 7" vinyl box set due this spring from David Bowie will feature a collection of previously- unreleased tracks, including the earliest known versions of his 1969 classic, "Space Oddity."

In sync with the 50th anniversary of the iconic song, "Spying Through A Keyhole" presents two demos of the rocker's second UK Top 10 hit - and first to chart in the US - alongside seven other tunes from the era.

Most of the recordings are solo vocal and acoustic home demo performances, except for a version of "Space Oddity" Bowie did with musical partner John Hutchinson that features alternate lyrics to the official release.

"Due to the nature of some of the solo home demos where Bowie accompanied himself on acoustic guitar, the recording quality isn't always of a usual studio fidelity," notes a statement on the singer's website. "This is partly due to David's enthusiastic strumming hitting the red on a couple of the tracks, along with the limitations of the original recording equipment and tape degradation.

"However, the historical importance of these songs and the fact that the selections are from an archive of tracks cleared for release by Bowie, overrides this shortcoming." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

David Bowie Is Going Virtual On His Birthday

Iconic David Bowie Festival Performance Focus Of New Package

The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates

Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

More David Bowie News

Share this article



