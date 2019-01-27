Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters appeared at the all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, and video of their full performance at the event is streaming online.



The band opened their four-song set with "No Attention" - a track from Soundgarden's 1996 album, "Down On The Upside" - before rocking a heavy, but slower, version of Devo's 1980 single, "Girl U Want", and Cheech & Chong's 1974 track, "Earache My Eye."



The Foos lineup exited the stage as Dave Grohl stepped forward to share his thoughts about the event and the late Soundgarden singer. "I gotta be honest, I woke up a little sad this morning," began Grohl, "because, I realized that with all this love, the one person that would've appreciated it the most can't be here tonight.



"So, I wanna play one more song for him," he added, before launching into a solo take on the Foo's 1997 classic, "Everlong." Grohl returned to the stage later in the evening, joining Audioslave's Tom Morello and Brad Wilk - and guest bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica - for their 2003 single, "Show Me How To Live."



Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins also reappeared during the night's headlining set by the surviving members of Soundgarden,

handling lead vocals on "I Awake" and "The Day I Tried To Live."



Amongst performances by Temple Of The Dog, Metallica and a number of guests, Cornell's widow, Vicky, also paid tribute to her late husband.



"We all know how music can change us," she told the crowd, "but Chris did something more extraordinary - he changed music and paved the way for so many from Seattle to across the globe. And that legacy, and his influence, will live for generations to come. I am so proud that, along with his legacy, his philanthropic work continues to grow and flourish.



"Chris would be so very proud. Simply put, to me, and because of all of you, Chris lives on, a music immortal whose passion for helping others is more alive today than ever." Watch the performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





