News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

01-27-2019
Chris Cornell

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters appeared at the all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, and video of their full performance at the event is streaming online.

The band opened their four-song set with "No Attention" - a track from Soundgarden's 1996 album, "Down On The Upside" - before rocking a heavy, but slower, version of Devo's 1980 single, "Girl U Want", and Cheech & Chong's 1974 track, "Earache My Eye."

The Foos lineup exited the stage as Dave Grohl stepped forward to share his thoughts about the event and the late Soundgarden singer. "I gotta be honest, I woke up a little sad this morning," began Grohl, "because, I realized that with all this love, the one person that would've appreciated it the most can't be here tonight.

"So, I wanna play one more song for him," he added, before launching into a solo take on the Foo's 1997 classic, "Everlong." Grohl returned to the stage later in the evening, joining Audioslave's Tom Morello and Brad Wilk - and guest bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica - for their 2003 single, "Show Me How To Live."

Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins also reappeared during the night's headlining set by the surviving members of Soundgarden,
handling lead vocals on "I Awake" and "The Day I Tried To Live."

Amongst performances by Temple Of The Dog, Metallica and a number of guests, Cornell's widow, Vicky, also paid tribute to her late husband.

"We all know how music can change us," she told the crowd, "but Chris did something more extraordinary - he changed music and paved the way for so many from Seattle to across the globe. And that legacy, and his influence, will live for generations to come. I am so proud that, along with his legacy, his philanthropic work continues to grow and flourish.

"Chris would be so very proud. Simply put, to me, and because of all of you, Chris lives on, a music immortal whose passion for helping others is more alive today than ever." Watch the performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Audioslave's Set At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer 2018 In Review

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury- Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album- Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)- more

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

Static-X Announced Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album

Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)

Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts

Megadeth Reveal 'Warheads On Foreheads' Details

Aerosmith Classic 'Walk This Way Enters' Grammy Hall Of Fame

The Avett Brothers Announce North American Tour Dates

Sublime With Rome Stream New Single

Singled Out: Brady Novotny's Redemption's Cry

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.