Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has suffered another injury, this time revealing to fans that he burst a blood vessel in his eye, as he prepares to kick off a leg of his No More Tours 2 trek this week.

Ozzy took to social media late last week to share a photo of his injured eye and captioned the image, "Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye."

This follows a hand injury that Ozzy suffered last year which caused him to postpone four US dates so that he could undergo surgery after he contracted a staph infection in his fingers.





