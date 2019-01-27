News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury

01-27-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has suffered another injury, this time revealing to fans that he burst a blood vessel in his eye, as he prepares to kick off a leg of his No More Tours 2 trek this week.

Ozzy took to social media late last week to share a photo of his injured eye and captioned the image, "Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye."

This follows a hand injury that Ozzy suffered last year which caused him to postpone four US dates so that he could undergo surgery after he contracted a staph infection in his fingers.


