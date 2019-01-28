News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

01-28-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed the first four dates of the UK leg of his No More Tours 2 trek due to illness, according to a social media post from Judas Priest.

The news comes days after Osbourne shared a photo showing his eye with burst blood vessel, where he said was caused by coughing too hard. The Judas Priest post explained that Ozzy is suffering from the flu.

They wrote, "It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu.

"Therefore Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle will be rescheduled at a later date - details to follow once finalized - we are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans - we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together - and to the rescheduled ones in the future."

Postponed dates:
1/30 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
2/1 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom
2/3 - Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
2/5 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United Kingdom


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates- Tool's New Album Coming This Spring- The Circle- more

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury- Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album- Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)- more

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Tool's New Album Coming This Spring Says Member

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Stream New Song

Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody

Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Item Being Auctioned This Week

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Goes Behind The Scenes On New Signature Line

Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour

John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour

Alice In Chains Announce New North American Tour Dates

Singled Out: Last in Line's Landslide

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album

Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)

Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.