Lee Kerslake Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Surprise

01-29-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne recent granted a dying wish of his former Blizzard Of Ozz bandmate Lee Kerslake by sending him platinum discs for the two iconic albums that launched his solo career.

Kerslake, who is battling cancer, expressed in an interview last year that one of his hopes was to receive platinum awards for the "Blizzard Of OZz and "Diary Of A Madman" albums that he made with Ozzy. The former Black Sabbath frontman surprised the drummer by sending him the discs and a personal letter.

Lee was asked about it by The Metal Voice at a recent event and shared, "We were filming me packing for California on my upcoming autobiography documentary and then my manager came in and said I have a surprise delivery for you, and he brought in these two big boxes and they were the two platinum Ozzy discs. It was a crying moment. We finally buried the hatchet between the Osbournes and myself. I respect Sharon and I love Ozzy to bits. Ozzy also sent me back a beautiful letter, hand written."

He also discussed his current health struggles. "The cancer has come back, unfortunately. It has come back with a vengeance but I am not worried about it at the moment. I am enjoying this moment and all the love. I am having a great time. My doctor told me before I left they will be putting me on a new drug and I am hopeful."


