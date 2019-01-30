News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg

01-30-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his entire UK and European tour. Following news that a flu bug had forced a delay in this week's launch of the UK run, the legendary rocker has now shut down the full month-long series (see dates below) on doctors' orders.

After seeing his physician again, Ozzy has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour," says Ozzy. "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis.

"I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September.

"Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg

Lee Kerslake Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Surprise

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed- Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'- Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- more

Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show- ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows- Lee Kerslake- more

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates- Tool's New Album Coming This Spring- The Circle- more

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury- Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album- Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Video

Dave Mustaine Explains Reason For Megadeth's Big Risk

The Who Announce One-Off Show Featuring Eddie Vedder

Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour

Tim Bowness Launches Podcast Series and Releases Video

Nancy Wilson Of Heart Honored With NAMM Music For Life Award

Singled Out: Keith Eric's Crazy Runs Deep

Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show

ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows

Lee Kerslake Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Surprise

Classic Foreigner Concert Film Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.