Whitechapel and Dying Fetus Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour

They will be supported on the tour by Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, and Buried Above Ground and will be kicking things off on April 18th in Sayerville, NJ.

Whitechapel had this to say, "We are very excited to be a part of the Chaos & Carnage tour this year. Dying Fetus has been a band we have grown up listening to and has influenced our sound over the years. We are grateful for the opportunity to shred the US co-headlining with them." See the dates - here.