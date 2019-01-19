Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

The singer was interviewed by Newsday and revealed that he is still with the band for the long haul and also let drop that they should be returning with new music next year.

He said, "There's never going to be a day when I say, 'I'm done with Poison. The band is looking forward to returning in 2020 with some new songs. We are still having the time of our lives on stage."

The band's last original studio album was "Hollyweird" which they released in 2002. They followed that five years later with a covers album called "Poison'd". - here.