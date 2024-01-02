.

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer - 2023 In Review

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer was a top 23 story of Oct 2023 (and was also the most read story of the year): Poison frontman Bret Michaels shared via social media that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer after he was inspired to see his doctor following the death of music legend Jimmy Buffett, who died recently after battling the rare, aggressive skin cancer Merkel Cell Carcinom.

Michaels shared, "Just knowing that I absolutely love the outdoors & the sun but with the recent passing of my friend Jimmy Buffett, I decided it was time for a more recent check up of something I thought was nothing.

"Turns out, it was something. But, thanks to an incredible discovery & biopsy by my doctor Darren West and a quick reaction for this procedure on Friday just before the Texas show, I'm here to say that there's not enough words of gratitude for all that doctors do for so many of us which not only may have saved my life but surely extended it and, although not completely out of the woods yet, I feel strongly all will be great.

"Much love & gratitude to my family that encouraged me to get this check up.

"So... to all my friends that love the outdoors & the sun as much as I do - all I can say is, get checked so we can keep living & rocking the outdoors. You are never out of the fight until the fight is out of you... Remain unbroken, my friends!"

