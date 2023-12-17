Bret Michaels Reveals Inspiration For Poison's 'Every Rose Has It's Thorn'

(AXS TV) "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" is one of the most popular power ballads in rock history. Poison frontman Bret Michaels, the song's author, revealed to Dan Rather how an unfortunate phone call after a concert inspired the somber melody.

"We get done, pack up our stuff, and went back to a motel. I made a payphone call, and in the middle of that conversation was not only my girlfriend's voice, but I could hear someone else's voice in the background," Michaels recounted during an interview with Dan Rather.

"I can say this: For anyone that's had their heart broken, it's much more than a heartbreak. There's almost this feeling in your gut that trickles out almost like feeling that you want to throw up," Michaels said during an interview with Dan Rather.

"That is literally the night I sat down with the acoustic and wrote 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn.'"

You can listen to insightful music conversations like these on Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast, available on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and on additional podcasting platforms.

