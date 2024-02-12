Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival Tour

Poison frontman Bret Michaels had so much fun with his Parti-Gras festival tour last year that he is bringing it back this summer and recruited Eagles icon Don Felder, legendary original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm, country star Chris Janson and Twisted Sister's Dee Snider to join him.

Like the inaugural festival, this year's trek will features Michaels joined on staged by his all-star guests and according to the announcement, he will seamlessly move between Poison, Foreigner and Twisted Sister hits by all three original singers.

Bret had this to say, "I guarantee these festivals are a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy, I created the Parti-Gras festivals first and foremost as a fan of music, bringing along friends, bands and hit songs. I love it as a celebration of the music - no ego, just nothing but a good time.

"I like bringing fans up on the stage to sing...with the tough years we've been through, I wanted to bring the fans a night of having fun, singing big hit music, and I promise you that I really get into the details - all-killer hits, no filler. I want it to be an audiovisual experience. I want it to be a great time from the minute you come through the gates.

"Let your Mardi Gras flag fly with bandanas and beads. I want it to smell like summertime in the sun. I'm even pouring my own personal coconut rum into the hazers so everything smells good, looks good, sounds good and feels good. And, as the son of a veteran, always dedicating the show and my gratitude to the men and women that have served our country and given us the freedom to rock."

Chris Janson added, "Parti-Gras 2024 is gonna be one for the books, just like our CMT Crossroads performance. Couldn't be more excited to announce that I'll be joining forces with one of my heroes and best buddies, Bret Michaels, for a big tour this summer. This is gonna be a helluva great time, with more positivity than you can imagine. It's nothin but a Good Vibe! Wooooo!"

Live Nation also shared: The six-city limited date run of this exact lineup kicks off on July 12 in Noblesville, IN, at the Ruoff Music Center, and includes a hometown show Saturday, July 13 in Burgettstown, PA, as well as Saturday, August 3 in Alpharetta, GA, Friday, August 23 in Clarkston, MI, Friday, August 24 in Holmdel, NJ, and the tour finale on August 31 in Gilford, NH, at BankNH Pavilion.

Although the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras rolls on in many different forms, it will only be at these six specific Live Nation amphitheaters that fans will see this exact lineup together.

7/12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/13 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/31 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

