Poison To Do Stadium And Arena Tour Next Year

Poison frontman Bret Michaels told fans during a Q&A session on the Rock Legends Cruise XI that the band will be regrouping to embark on another stadium and arena tour next year.
The band took part in the blockbuster Stadium Tour with the reunited Motley Crue and Def Leppard. He said of Poison's future plans, "When we go back, I think in 2025, it's always been, to me, all-original Poison. We'll have C.C and Bobby and Rikki and myself and go do another big stadium tour and arena tour in 2025."
Bret said of balancing his solo career with Poison, "For me, what it is, we do about a couple of years solo, and then we'll go out and do 35 or 40 dates with Poison. And we set it up, we schedule it."
