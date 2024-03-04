Poison To Do Stadium And Arena Tour Next Year

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski from The Stadium Tour Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski from The Stadium Tour

Poison frontman Bret Michaels told fans during a Q&A session on the Rock Legends Cruise XI that the band will be regrouping to embark on another stadium and arena tour next year.

The band took part in the blockbuster Stadium Tour with the reunited Motley Crue and Def Leppard. He said of Poison's future plans, "When we go back, I think in 2025, it's always been, to me, all-original Poison. We'll have C.C and Bobby and Rikki and myself and go do another big stadium tour and arena tour in 2025."

Bret said of balancing his solo career with Poison, "For me, what it is, we do about a couple of years solo, and then we'll go out and do 35 or 40 dates with Poison. And we set it up, we schedule it."

Related Stories

Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival Tour

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer - 2023 In Review

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week

Bret Michaels Reveals Inspiration For Poison's 'Every Rose Has It's Thorn'

News > Poison