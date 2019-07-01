News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

07-01-2019
Paul McCartney

(hennemusic) Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler joined Paul McCartney for a performance of The Beatles classic, "Helter Skelter", during a June 28 show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

"Need I say more?" posted the Aerosmith rocker on social media alongside video of his guest appearance during the first of two weekend concerts by McCartney at the venue.

Tyler is the city as Aerosmith continue their "Deuces Are Wild" residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM hotel. The Boston band teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for the series, which is billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas." Watch the video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Paul McCartney Announce Four Live Reissues

Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue

Reissue Of 1975 Performance Presented By Paul and Linda McCartney Coming

Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film

Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

More Paul McCartney News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Steven Tyler- Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All- more

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself- Cro-Mags Return With First New Music In Almost 20 Years- Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Reissues- more

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation- Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event- Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video- more

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig- Aerosmith To Reunite With Original Tour Van On American Pickers- Guns N' Roses- Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All

The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show

Judas Priest Wrap Up Firepower World Tour

Fitz And The Tantrums Release 'All The Feels' Video

The Beach Boys' Mike Love Streams 'California Beach'

In Mourning Announce New Album 'Garden Of Storms'

Dierks Bentley Announces More Acts For Seven Peaks Music Festival

Frank Zappa's 'Orchestral Favorites' Going Audiophile For Anniversary

Magnum Lose Longtime Member

Neck Deep Release 'She's A God' Video

Pixies Launch Brand New Podcast

Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier Release New Video

Jade Jackson Streaming Mike Ness Penned Song

The Unguided Release Video For 'Seth' From New EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.