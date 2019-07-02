Singled Out: Welsh Avenue's Disco Moon

Welsh Avenue (Mark DiLillo) is gearing up to release his sophomore EP "New Ways" on July 12th and to celebrate we asked Mark to tell us about the song "Disco Moon". Here is the story:

Here's the inside story on my latest single 'Disco Moon'. I once heard 'Gooey' by Glass Animals and I read somewhere (true or not) that they wanted to make the song sound like the title. I think they did it well and I wanted to do the same thing with a song. I wanted it to be a feel-good song with a four to the floor beat. So I did what I most commonly do which is start writing the music first before I wrote the lyrics.

The sonic texture that I came up with had sort of an outer-spacey feel and so I made that part of the song theme. As far as lyric inspiration goes, I wanted to write about experiencing joy while exploring this thing called life. It doesn't happen all the time, and for some more than for others. So I'm hoping this song gives joy to someone who isn't currently experiencing it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP, and release show details right here!





