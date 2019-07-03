The Drums Streaming New Single 'Try'

The Drums have released a new single entitled "Try". The track comes from the project's latest album, "Brutalism", which was released this past April.

Jonny Pierce had the following to say about the new single, "This song was originally going to be released back in 2014, but I didn't feel the version I had was good enough to release.

"It was only after we re-recorded it with bending, haunting strings did the song feel good enough to let into the world. It's a song about loving someone at peak level only to get little to nothing in return." Check it out here.

This past April The Drums released their critically acclaimed fifth album Brutalism, the follow-up to 2017's Abysmal Thoughts, which marked the band's first release as a solo project from front man Jonny Pierce. On Brutalism, a lot is different. The album is defined by growth, transformation and questions, but it doesn't provide all the answers. It's rooted in an emotional rawness, but its layers are soft, intricate and warm, full of exquisitely crafted pop songs that blast sunlight and high energy in the face of anxiety, solitude and crippling self-doubt.





