The Spider Hole Release 'The Leviathan Stomp' Video

The Spider Hole has released a music video for their track "The Leviathan Stomp." The song comes from their new album with graphic novel, "To the Monsters."

The clip was directed by Johnny Wilkerson and frontman Ethan Scott, and can be streamed here. The band had this to say, "The song 'The Leviathan Stomp' is about a wealthy, uptight family who keeps its monstrously deformed son chained up in the basement of their opulent mansion. Naturally, one day the son breaks loose.

"The "stomp" is him coming up the stairs. We didn't have access to a mansion or a monster or a rich person, so for the video we just kind of cherry picked the themes of chaos, disease, and duality, and threw it all in a blender. Also, stairs. We found some stairs."





