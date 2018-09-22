The Spider Hole Streaming New Single 'The Skeleton Wedding' The Spider Hole are giving fans an early taste of their forthcoming crowdsourced album and concept album "To The Monsters" with a stream of the their new single. The new song is called "The Skeleton Wedding" and will appear on the new 11 track album, with each song focusing on a different monster and accompanied by a graphic horror novel penned and illustrated by singer Ethan Scott. The band had this to say, "We were at The Quarry in Bisbee grubbing and waiting to go on stage when Ethan asks everyone in the band what their greatest fear is. He wants to do a horror anthology comic to put out with the new album. Before we were even called to the stage, all four stories were basically written." Check out the song here.

