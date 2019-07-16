Slash To Release Living The Dream Tour Live Package
(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have announced that they will release a new live package entitled "Living The Dream Tour", on September 20th.
The project captures the band in concert at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo this past February as part of a European trek in support of their 2018 album.
The 22-song set mixes tracks from Slash's four solo records, including three with the band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris. "Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it's euphoric," says Slash. "I just love it...London kicks ass."
"Living The Dream Tour" will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio.
The package is being previewed with a live video performance of "Anastasia", which originally appeared on 2012's "Apocalyptic Love." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Slash To Release Living The Dream Tour Live Package
Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight
Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming
Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor
New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash
Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar And More
Guns N' Roses Reunion Was Natural For Slash
Slash Releases 'Boulevard Of Broken Hearts' Live Video
Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Rumored Return