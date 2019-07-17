Killswitch Engage Stream New Song 'I Am Broken Too'

Killswitch Engage are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album "Atonement" with the release of a lyric video for their track "I Am Broken Too".

The visual (which can be streamed here) features frontman Jesse Leach's handwritten lyrics. He had this to say about the song, "This song is very near and dear to my heart.

"I wanted the listener to feel the urgency, the heaviness of the topic as well as a possible connection. Many people suffer from mental illness in one form or another. I want nothing more than for people to feel like they are not alone in this struggle.

"There is always someone there to help, to listen, and to be there for you. Don't lose hope and don't let your brokenness consume you. Broken can be fixed, or at the very least, maintained. No one is alone in this fight."

The new track follows the release of the first single "Unleashed." The album is set to hit stores on August 16th.





