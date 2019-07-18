.

Duran Duran Rock Apollo 50th Anniversary Concert

Duran Duran have shared video highlights from their performance on Tuesday nigh (July 16th) at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (KSCVC) in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11's mission to the Moon.

Nick Rhodes had this to say, "The indelible impact of the Moon landing has been one of Duran Duran's main sources of inspiration. In the last half-century there have been very few events that have captured the world's attention and united everyone in such a positive way.

"We are truly thrilled and honored to be a part of the 50-year celebration of the Apollo 11 mission, the performance tonight, at KSCVC where the launch took place." Watch the video here.


