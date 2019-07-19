Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical

Paul McCartney has revealed that he working on music for the stage musical adaptation of the iconic film classic "It's A Wonderful Life," which is being produced by Bill Kenwright.

The Beatles legend has been writing music for the production and has also been working with Tony Award winning English screen and play writer Lee Hall on lyrics. Hall if making a book of the musical as well.

Paul had this to say, "Like many of these things this all started with an email. Bill had asked if it was something I might be up for. Writing a musical is not something that had ever really appealed to me but Bill and I met up with Lee Hall and had a chat and I found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun. 'It's A Wonderful Life' is a universal story we can all relate to."

Bill Kenwright said, "Working with Paul on "It's a Wonderful Life" is a dream realised. To be honest I was hooked on first hearing him say "one/two/three/four" on the demo of the opening number! But since then it's been an extraordinary journey - on every song I experience Paul's unique gift of melody and composition. It's musical theatre - but it's always McCartney.

Hall added, "It's A Wonderful Life is my favourite film. It has absolutely everything comedy, pathos and a rare humanity which has touched generation after generation. Yet it just couldn't be more relevant. To give it a life on the stage is an immense privilege in itself but to do with Paul McCartney is off the scale. Paul's wit, emotional honesty and melodic brilliance brings a whole new depth and breadth to the classic tale. I feel as if an angel must be looking after me."





