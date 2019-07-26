.

Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project

07-26-2019
Sons Of Chipotle

Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones has announced that he is teaming up with Finnish cellist Anssi Karttunen under the banner of Sons Of Chipotle and will be making their live debut in September.

The new project will be playing two intimate shows at Tokyo's Pit Inn, Shinjuku, on September 3rd and 5th where they will be joined by Otomo Yoshihide and Jim O'Rourke.

Jones shared the following details on his official website, "It is incredibly rare to find two of the finest musicians in the world performing in such an intimate setting for what will be a series of remarkable concerts. Both musicians are known to be curious minds, always ready to learn and to discover.

"When they improvise, borders disappear, they are free to migrate beyond prejudices, across continents. In a world where walls are being built and people are told where they cannot go, Sons of Chipotle want music to be a place of openness.

"There will be two performances per day at The Pit Inn featuring John Paul Jones on piano and electronics, with Anssi Karttunen on cello and electronics. "


