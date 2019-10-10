Led Zeppelin Legend Announces American Debut Of New Project

Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones' new group Sons Of Chipotle will be making their North American live debut performance at the Big Ears Festival next spring.

The project, which features Jones and Anssi Karttunen made their debut with two intimate shows at Tokyo's Pit Inn, Shinjuku, back on September 3rd and 5th.

American fans will be able to see the bands when they take the stage at the Knoxville, TN music festival when it runs from March 26th through 29th of next year.

Jones shared the following details about the project in July on his official website, "It is incredibly rare to find two of the finest musicians in the world performing in such an intimate setting for what will be a series of remarkable concerts. Both musicians are known to be curious minds, always ready to learn and to discover.

"When they improvise, borders disappear, they are free to migrate beyond prejudices, across continents. In a world where walls are being built and people are told where they cannot go, Sons of Chipotle want music to be a place of openness."





