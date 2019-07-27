Van Halen Had Trouble With Each Other On Last Tour

Van Halen finished their last tour on a high note with two hometown shows but David Lee Roth says that the band members were in constant conflict during the trek.

The band has been off the road since the two Hollywood Bowl shows in late 2015 and during a recent interview Roth described the concerts as "some of the best shows we've ever done.

"I remember walking off that deck twice in a row going, 'Oh, yeah. That was some of the best of my career.' In the last 3000 days that I've been back, we've performed 150 times, and it was something - something special, something unique."

Despite the triumphant ending of the trek, David says that the band members were "at each other all throughout the tour - constant. And then you assign yourself to the producer who will either take Eddie's side or my side - you're either a Dave guy or an Eddie guy. We're all mature enough to understand that we're all pirates here. Of course you're gonna betray me."

Roth was also asked if he could sit down with Eddie and Alex Van Halen today and have dinner and he replied, "Nope. Not even close. Not even close. This is not a golf club. This is a little closer to 'The Wild Bunch'. There is a fury and an antagonism, and what comes out of that is, when it's good - oh, man."

As previously reported, Roth says that he and the band are expected to meet in the coming weeks. Presumably to discuss their future plans.





Related Stories

Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Bandmates

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen

Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic 'Right Now' In New Video

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar

More Van Halen News

Share this article



