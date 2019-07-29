Dead and Company Reportedly Pull Out Of Woodstock 50

Dead and Company have reportedly pulled out of the Woodstock 50 festival, following reports that John Fogerty and Jay-Z have also pulled the plug on the event, which still hangs in the balance.

A source told Rolling Stone that the Grateful Dead offshoot have decided not to take part in the festival, which has faced numerous difficulties including losing access to the planned venue in Watkins Glen, NY.

Bloomberg reported last week that organizers may have found a new home for the event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, but the original contracts are longer valid since the festival had been moved, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

The Woodstock 50 website shared the following message, "To the more than 100,000 of you who have responded to our situation with support and solidarity... a heartfelt 'thank you.'

"Our intention holds firm. To deliver a world-class, once-in-a-lifetime festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. To honor a cultural icon that changed the way we think about music and togetherness... and will do so again. We're in this together, as reflected by your words of support."





