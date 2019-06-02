John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

Organizers of the John Bonham A Celebration II, which was planned to celebrate the life the late legendary Led Zeppelin drummer have announced that they have canceled the event.

The event was set to take place in Bonham's hometown of Redditch, U.K. but was canceled after consultation with his sister Debbie. Promoter Ros Sidaway had the following to says, "We can only apologize to people who have been inconvenienced and were looking forward to what promised to be another memorable event.

"I'm sure we have made the right decision in cancelling this year with a view to providing something even better in future. We were doing this in the name of one of the all-time greats of rock music and it would be wrong to deliver anything less than the best.

"John's family recognize this, and we wouldn't want to embarrass them or sell his memory short in any way. It's encouraging that we know people are prepared to travel from all over the world to honor his memory in his hometown."





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor

More John Bonham News

Share this article



