News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

06-02-2019
John Bonham

Organizers of the John Bonham A Celebration II, which was planned to celebrate the life the late legendary Led Zeppelin drummer have announced that they have canceled the event.

The event was set to take place in Bonham's hometown of Redditch, U.K. but was canceled after consultation with his sister Debbie. Promoter Ros Sidaway had the following to says, "We can only apologize to people who have been inconvenienced and were looking forward to what promised to be another memorable event.

"I'm sure we have made the right decision in cancelling this year with a view to providing something even better in future. We were doing this in the name of one of the all-time greats of rock music and it would be wrong to deliver anything less than the best.

"John's family recognize this, and we wouldn't want to embarrass them or sell his memory short in any way. It's encouraging that we know people are prepared to travel from all over the world to honor his memory in his hometown."


Related Stories


John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor

More John Bonham News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

Gomez Expand 'Liquid Skin' For 20th Anniversary

Doll Skin Release 'Empty House' Video

Singled Out: Falling Through April

Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.