Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

(hennemusic) Yes are celebrating last year's 50th anniversary tour with a new live album release. "Yes 50 Live" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 4LP, limited-editon colored vinyl and digital download

Due August 2, "Yes 50 Live" will present highlights from the milestone trek, which included shows in Europe, North America and Japan. The package weaves together several eras from the band's past with songs from 10 different studio albums recorded between 1970 and 2011.

The collection highlights some of the group's iconic tracks, including "Starship Trooper" from 1971's "The Yes Album", "Roundabout" from "Fragile" (1971) and the title track from 1972's "Close To The Edge."

The package also highlights some of Yes' most adventurous work with an excerpt from "The Ancient", a track that appeared on 1973's "Tales From Topographic Oceans", and "Soon", which is the final section in "The Gates Of Delirium" from 1974's "Relayer."

Much of the album was recorded in Philadelphia at a show where 10 members of the Yes family were on stage during the encore - including current members Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Alan White, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison, Jay Schellen - alongside former members Tony Kaye, Patrick Moraz, Tom Brislin and Trevor Horn.

Moraz is featured on "Soon", while Kaye is featured on "Yours Is No Disgrace", "Roundabout" and "Starship Trooper." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





