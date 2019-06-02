News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

06-02-2019
Yes

(hennemusic) Yes are celebrating last year's 50th anniversary tour with a new live album release. "Yes 50 Live" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 4LP, limited-editon colored vinyl and digital download

Due August 2, "Yes 50 Live" will present highlights from the milestone trek, which included shows in Europe, North America and Japan. The package weaves together several eras from the band's past with songs from 10 different studio albums recorded between 1970 and 2011.

The collection highlights some of the group's iconic tracks, including "Starship Trooper" from 1971's "The Yes Album", "Roundabout" from "Fragile" (1971) and the title track from 1972's "Close To The Edge."

The package also highlights some of Yes' most adventurous work with an excerpt from "The Ancient", a track that appeared on 1973's "Tales From Topographic Oceans", and "Soon", which is the final section in "The Gates Of Delirium" from 1974's "Relayer."

Much of the album was recorded in Philadelphia at a show where 10 members of the Yes family were on stage during the encore - including current members Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Alan White, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison, Jay Schellen - alongside former members Tony Kaye, Patrick Moraz, Tom Brislin and Trevor Horn.

Moraz is featured on "Soon", while Kaye is featured on "Yours Is No Disgrace", "Roundabout" and "Starship Trooper." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Yes and Asia Add Roger Dean To The Royal Affair Tour

Yes Star Billy Sherwood Streaming Song From New Solo Album

Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Announces First U.S. Solo Tour in 13 Years

Yes Recruit Prog Legends For North American Tour

Yes' Jon Anderson Releases 'Makes Me Happy' Video

Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes

Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

Yes All Star Tribute Album Released For 50th Anniversary

Yes Reveal Final Artists Joining Them On 2019 Cruise To The Edge

More Yes News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

Gomez Expand 'Liquid Skin' For 20th Anniversary

Doll Skin Release 'Empty House' Video

Singled Out: Falling Through April

Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.