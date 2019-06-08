Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack

Influential and acclaimed New Orleans music icon Dr. John died on Thursday, June 6th of a heart attack, according to astatement on his social media. He was 77.

His Facebook shared the following, "Towards the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack.

"As a Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, six time Grammy winner, songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans, at its' heart, as it was always in his heart.

"The family thanks all whom shared his unique musical journey & requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course."





