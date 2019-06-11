Through Fire Announce New Album 'All Animal'

Through Fire have today announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album, which will feature 11 tracks and will be entitled "All Animal", on July 19th.

It follows their debut album 'Breathe' which has amassed impressive 22 million streams and 48 million YouTube views. The new record was produced by guitarist/songwriter Justin McCain.

Justin had this to say, "We couldn't be more excited to start this album cycle! There was no stone left unturned in making this album and we can't wait for the world to hear it!"

Tracklisting

1. All Animal

2. Medicine

3. Sick And Tired

4. Listen To Your Heart

5. Superhero

6. Die Sober

7. Doubt

8. Breaking Point

9. If You Love Me, Leave Me

10. My Son

11. Wake The Dead





Related Stories

Like A Storm and Through Fire Teaming For Summer Tour

Singled Out: Through Fire's Breathe

More Through Fire News

Share this article



