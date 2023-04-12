Through Fire Go 'Over The influence' With New Visualizer

Album art

(Cosa Nostra) Omaha-based hard rock quartet Through Fire has unleashed their latest visualizer for "Over The Influence". The track can be found on the band's upcoming new album 'Devil's Got You Dreamin', set for release on April 21 (via Sumerian Records). Speaking about the influence behind the track, the band commented:

"End the toxic relationships in your life. Don't allow anyone or anything have a negative impact on you. Take back who you are as a person and say, "I will not live like this, I'm over the Influence".

Leading up to today, Through Fire has previously released visual accompaniments for "Karma Kills", "Lose It", and most recently "Devolution", which altogether have clocked up over 1 million views on YouTube and counting.

Related Stories

Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single

More Through Fire News