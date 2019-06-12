Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue

(hennemusic) Woodstock 50 is searching for a new home for its milestone anniversary concert this summer following news that the planned venue has cancelled its support just two months ahead of the event.

"Watkins Glen International terminated the site license for Woodstock pursuant to provisions of the contract," a rep for the racetrack said in a statement, reports Rolling Stone. "As such, WGI will not be hosting the Woodstock 50 Festival."

It's the latest blow for the event, which has faced a number of unexpected obstacles over the past six weeks, including the loss of its original investor, Dentsu Ageis, and the festival's production partner, Superfly, while continuing to attempt to secure permits for the planned Watkins Glen site.

While New York-based investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. joined Woodstock 50 as new investors last month, Billboard reports production company CID Entertainment - who stepped in for Superfly - has now also backed out of producing the event, saying "CID Entertainment had been engaged to provide enhanced camping, travel packages and transportation for Woodstock 50. Given developments, we can confirm that CID is no longer involved in Woodstock 50 in any capacity" Read more here.

