The Mavericks Launch 30th Anniversary World Tour

06-15-2019
The Mavericks

The Mavericks recently kicked off the European and UK leg of their 30th anniversary tour and will be launching the North American leg in early July.

The U.S. and Canadian portion of the celebration tour is set to begin on July 5th in Maricopa, Az at the Harrah's Ak-Chin and will be wrapping up on with a three-night-stand at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Tx on November 8th through 10th.

Guitarist Maverick Eddie Perez had this to say, "We're going to be bringing stuff out from the very early material right up to the most current.And we're going to present that in a way that's a little special. A real production, shall we say!"

Singer Raul Malo added, "I'm not one to look back, I never have been. I always want to move forward with our music and look to the future, and our fans want that too - they always respond really well to every new album. But if you can't celebrate 30 years in such a tough business as the music industry, what can you celebrate? I'm proud that we've made our mark and it's good to celebrate that. I think we've found the perfect way to mark these 30 years without thinking only about the past and I'm really excited to get out and play these shows."

The Mavericks' 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates:
6/16 - Brussels, Blg - Ancienne Belgique
6/19 - Glasgow, Uk - Sec Armadillo
6/20 - Bath, Uk - The Forum
6/21 - Birmingham, Uk - O2 Academy Birmingham
6/23 - Tunbridge Wells, Uk - Black Deer Festival
6/24 - Gateshead, Uk - Sage Gateshead
6/26 - London, Uk - Hackney Empire
6/27 - Manchester, Uk - Albert Hall
6/28 - Glastonbury, Uk - Glastonbury
7/5 - Maricopa, Az - Harrah's Ak-Chin
7/6 - Taos, Nm - Kit Carson Park
7/7 - Beaver Creek, Co - Vilar Performing Arts Center
7/8 - Denver, Co - Denver Botanical Gardens
7/14 - Webster, Ma - Indian Ranch
7/21 - Lichtenvoorde, Nl - Zwarte Cross Festival
7/23 - Huber Heights, Oh - Rose Music Center
7/25 - Grand Rapids, Mi - Frederik Meijer Gardens
7/26 - Aurora, Il - Riveredge Park
7/27 - Bowler, Wi - North Star Casino Resort
8/1 - Chicoutimi, Qc - Festivale Des Rhythmes Du Monde
8/2 - Lake Charles, La - The Golden Nugget
8/17 - Harleysville, Pa - Philly Folk Festival
8/18 - Annapolis, Md - Maryland Hall
8/23 - Montgomery, Al - Montgomery Performing Arts Center
8/24 - Black Mountain, Nc - Strings & Suds Festival
8/25 - Gainesville, Ga - Atlanta Botanical Gardens
8/28 - Syracuse, Ny - New York State Fair
8/29 - Lenox, Ma - Tanglewood
8/30 - Lowell, Ma - Boarding House Park
8/31 - Charlestown, Ri - Rhythm & Roots Festival
9/5 - Oklahoma City, Ok - Tower Theatre
9/7 - Dallas, Tx - Statler Ballroom
9/13 - Nashville, Tn - Ryman Auditorium
9/20 - Cincinnati, Oh - Taft Theatre
9/21 - Roanoke, Va - Baconfest
9/22 - Durham, Nc - Carolina Theatre
9/26 - Louisville, Ky - Brown Theatre
9/27 - Anderson, In - Terrace Showroom
9/28 - Columbia, Mo - Roots N Blues N Bbq Fest
10/3 - Milwaukee, Wi - Pabst Theater
10/5 - Dubuque, Ia - Diamond Jo Casino
10/6 - Des Moines, Ia - Hoyt Sherman Place
10/8 - Sioux Falls, Sd - Orpheum Theatre
10/10 - Fargo, Nd - Fargo Theatre
10/11 - Minneapolis, Mn - State Theatre
10/12 - Bismarck, Nd - Belle Mehus Auditorium
10/15 - Kelowna, Bc - Kelowna Community Theatre
10/16 - Edmonton, Ab - Winspear Centre Enmax Hall
10/17 - Calgary, Ab - Macewan Hall Ballroom
10/19 - Red Deer, Ab - Memorial Centre
10/21 - Saskatoon, Sk - Tcu Place
10/22 - Winnipeg, Mb - Burton Cummings Theatre
10/24 - Sault Ste Marie, On - Sault Community Theatre
10/26 - Ottawa, On - Meridian Theatres At Centerpoint
10/27 - London, On - Centennial Hall
10/28 - Kitchener, On - Centre In The Square
10/30 - Toronto, On - Danforth Music Hall
10/31 - Tarrytown, Ny - Tarrytown Music Hall
11/1 - Tarrytown, Ny - Tarrytown Music Hall
11/2 - Tarrytown, Ny - Tarrytown Music Hall
11/8 - New Braunfels, Tx - Gruene Hall
11/9 - New Braunfels, Tx - Gruene Hall
11/10 - New Braunfels, Tx - Gruene Hall


