Shania Twain Announces Let's Go Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain has announced that she will be launching her "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this December.

The music star has announced 23 separate performances that will span from the opening on December 6th through June 6th of 2020 which will include elements from her 2018 NOW tour.

The December 2019 shows will be taking place on the 6th, 7th, 11th, 13th, 14th and 18th. After a few months off she will return in March with shows on the 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th, 21st, 25th, 27th and 28th.

Shania will continue with the next run on performances on May 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 27th, 29th and 30th. The final dates will take place on June 3rd, 5th and 6th.

Tickets will be going on sale to the general public this Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m. PT.





