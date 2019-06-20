News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week

06-20-2019
Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage revealed via social media on Wednesday that they will be releasing a brand new single entitled "Unleashed" next Tueday, June 25th.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album, which is expected to be released later this year. The group broke the news about the new track by sharing an image with the title and release date.

The song will come as the band prepares to hit the road next month for a coheadling tour with Clutch, which is set to kick off on June 12th in Syracuse. See the dates below:

07/12 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall
07/13 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres
07/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
07/16 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde
07/18 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock & Casin
07/19 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rock Fest#
07/20 - OshKosh, WI - Rock USA#
07/22 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater
07/23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
07/25 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center
07/26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoors
07/27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL#
07/28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Festival#
07/30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
08/02 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
08/03 - Port Chester, NY - Capital Theater
08/04 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors


