New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week
06-20-2019
Killswitch Engage revealed via social media on Wednesday that they will be releasing a brand new single entitled "Unleashed" next Tueday, June 25th.
The track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album, which is expected to be released later this year. The group broke the news about the new track by sharing an image with the title and release date.
The song will come as the band prepares to hit the road next month for a coheadling tour with Clutch, which is set to kick off on June 12th in Syracuse. See the dates below:
07/12 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall
