New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week

Killswitch Engage revealed via social media on Wednesday that they will be releasing a brand new single entitled "Unleashed" next Tueday, June 25th.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album, which is expected to be released later this year. The group broke the news about the new track by sharing an image with the title and release date.

The song will come as the band prepares to hit the road next month for a coheadling tour with Clutch, which is set to kick off on June 12th in Syracuse. See the dates below:

07/12 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

07/13 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres

07/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

07/16 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde

07/18 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock & Casin

07/19 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rock Fest#

07/20 - OshKosh, WI - Rock USA#

07/22 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater

07/23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

07/25 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center

07/26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoors

07/27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL#

07/28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Festival#

07/30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

08/02 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

08/03 - Port Chester, NY - Capital Theater

08/04 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors





