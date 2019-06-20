News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

06-20-2019
Van Halen

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony says in a new interview that he had two approaches from the band's camp to discuss a reunion tour, but they never followed up.

Anthony shared more details about the ill-fated reunion during a SiriusXM appearance on Wednesday. He said, "The reason The Circle is taking a break right now is that if things would have worked out as they were starting to go and was planned, we would have been in pre-production rehearsals with Van Halen right now.

"I'm sure you know Sammy [Hagar] had made a statement saying I was offered [the reunion tour]. And I can tell you, I spoke with [Van Halen's manager] Irving Azoff last October. That's when I first heard from him and he asked if I would be interested in any kind of a reunion, and I told him, I said, 'Yeah.' I was finishing up a couple of shows with Sammy and I said, 'Yeah, I'd be interested to hear what you guys have going on. I've got these few dates left, and give me a call.' And I never heard a call back.

And then, right after the first of the year, I got David Lee Roth's, Dave's business manager or lawyer, or something, got ahold of me about a meeting or something.

"And so at that point, I gave it over to our manager, because I didn't wanna start getting in this whole thing - I wanted to do it the correct way, especially after the way things went for me in 2004.

He concluded, "From what I've heard, and I haven't spoken to any of the guys, they were gonna try to plan a thing for this summer. And for whatever reason, I was never, My people were never, They never got in touch with us about any kind of a contract or any kind of a meeting to discuss or whatever. And the next thing I knew, the plug got pulled on it."


Related Stories


Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic 'Right Now' In New Video

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

More Van Halen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose- New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week- U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour- more

Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album- Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News- The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley- more

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format- There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee- Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen 'Right Now' In New Video- more

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video

Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

Rival Sons Release 'Sugar On The Bone' Video

Sammy Hagar Previewing High Tide Beach Party On TV

Ringo Starr Announces 2019 Peace & Love Birthday Event

Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

Versus Stream Song From First New Album In Almost A Decade

Trauma Release 'Savage' Lyric Video

Carnifex Talk Alissa White-Gluz Collaboration

The New Roses Release 'Down By The River' Video

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week

U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour

Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.