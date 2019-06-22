Allman Brothers Band To Release Fillmore West '71 Package

(hennemusic) The Allman Brothers Band have announced plans to release an archival live package, "Fillmore West '71" - documenting the band's three-show series at the famed San Francisco, CA venue - as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Due August 16, the 4CD set presents material captured in concert in late January of 1971, just two months ahead of the group's recording of the legendary live album, "At Fillmore East", at the chain's New York location.

Compiled from reel-to-reel soundboard masters, the project sees the lineup of Duane Allman, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Jaimoe, Berry Oakley and Butch Trucks deliver tracks from their self-titled 1969 debut and 1970's "Idlewild South", as well as the new instrumental "Hot 'Lanta"; the set also adds a March, 1970 version of "Mountain Jam" from the Warehouse in New Orleans, LA that clocks in at 45 minutes long.

Kirk West - who served as the "Tour Mystic" and official archivist for the Allman Brothers Band for over 20 years - played a pivotal role in re-acquiring the original live performance two-track, reel-to-reel tapes used for this release from legendary band crew members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan Petty and Mike Callahan, who were the original care takers of these recordings.

The tapes had been stored in closets and attics for many years, necessitating careful transfers and several successive attempts at restoration, as technology continued to improve.

Long before his association with the group, West was on hand for the Fillmore West shows. "I was living in Palo Alto with a bunch of hippie kids who, by and large, were Dead Heads. I had moved to California from Chicago, and I already was a big Allman Brothers fan," recalls West. "I was insisting that everyone in the house go up to the Fillmore that weekend - 'Let's go, let's go - the Brothers are in town, playing with Hot effin' Tuna." See the tracklist and more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

Allman Brothers Band Stream Live Performance Of 'Desdemona'

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69 2017 In Review

Duane Allman Tops Derek Trucks List Of Favorite Guitarist

Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set

Allman Brothers Band Stars Play Butch Trucks' Funeral

More Allman Brothers Band News

Share this article



