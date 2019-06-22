Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014

Lucky Throwing Muses fans in three U.S. cities will have the opportunity to see the iconic indie rockers play their first live shows since 2014.

The group, featuring Kristin Hersh, will be taking the stage at three shows this summer. They will kick things off in Boston at the City Winery, followed by San Diego at the Soda Bar and will wrap things up in Pasadena at the Robert Smith-curated Daydream Festival.

Fred Abong, formerly also of Throwing Muses during the 'Real Ramona' period is set to open the Boston and San Diego shows in support of his new 'Pulsing' EP.

The new dates follow Kristin's current tour and the band may or may not add additional dates, according to the announcement. See the tour dates below:

Throwing Muses / Kristin Hersh Tour Dates

June 22 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

June 23 Washington, DC - Union Stage

June 24 Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

June 25 Harrisonburg VA - Golden Pony

June 26 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

June 27 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

June 28 Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

June 30 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

Aug 23 Boston, MA - City Winery (as Throwing Muses)

Aug 30 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar (as Throwing Muses)

Aug 31 Pasadena, CA - Pasadena Daydream Festival (as Throwing Muses)





