|
Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014
06-22-2019
Lucky Throwing Muses fans in three U.S. cities will have the opportunity to see the iconic indie rockers play their first live shows since 2014.
The group, featuring Kristin Hersh, will be taking the stage at three shows this summer. They will kick things off in Boston at the City Winery, followed by San Diego at the Soda Bar and will wrap things up in Pasadena at the Robert Smith-curated Daydream Festival.
Fred Abong, formerly also of Throwing Muses during the 'Real Ramona' period is set to open the Boston and San Diego shows in support of his new 'Pulsing' EP.
The new dates follow Kristin's current tour and the band may or may not add additional dates, according to the announcement. See the tour dates below:
Throwing Muses / Kristin Hersh Tour Dates
Related Stories
Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014