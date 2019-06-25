Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album

As promised, Killswitch Engage have shared a new song called "Unleashed," and the band took the occasion to announced their forthcoming album.

The new record will be entitled "Atonement" and is set to be released by Metal Blade Records on August 16th. Watch the visualizer video for the first single "Unleashed" here.

Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say about the new song, "'Unleashed' is about inner passion and rage coming up to the surface. We all have that wild within that often stays dormant until a tragic event triggers and awakens it.

"This song is about that awakening within. I feel we were able to capture something raw and intense on this song and I'm stoked for everyone to hear it! The new album Atonement is a reflection of perseverance and passion through the trials and suffering of our existence."

Atonement Tracklisting:

1. "Unleashed"

2. "The Signal Fire" [Featuring Howard Jones]

3. "Us Against the World"

4. "The Crownless King" [Featuring Chuck Billy]

5. "I Am Broken Too"

6. "As Sure As the Sun Will Rise"

7. "Know Your Enemy

8. "Take Control"

9. "Ravenous"

10. "I Can't Be the Only One"

11. "Bite the Hand That Feeds"





