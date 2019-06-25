|
Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album
06-25-2019
As promised, Killswitch Engage have shared a new song called "Unleashed," and the band took the occasion to announced their forthcoming album.
The new record will be entitled "Atonement" and is set to be released by Metal Blade Records on August 16th. Watch the visualizer video for the first single "Unleashed" here.
"This song is about that awakening within. I feel we were able to capture something raw and intense on this song and I'm stoked for everyone to hear it! The new album Atonement is a reflection of perseverance and passion through the trials and suffering of our existence."
Atonement Tracklisting:
